Columbia County Public Health has requested assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard to provide free COVID-19 testing. The National Guard will be providing drive-through COVID-19 nasal swab testing in Cambria from noon-6 p.m. on the following Friday dates — Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26.
Each event will be held at the Cambria Fire Department located at 702 Elizabeth Street. Please enter through the rear of the department off of Highland Drive. The free testing is open to the community and appointments are not necessary. In an effort to save time, online registration is encouraged. If you do not register online, you will still be tested. Staff on site will assist in the registration process. Registration should be done no sooner than 24 hours prior to the event at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/.
Due to the unknown amount of interest, prepare for potential wait times. It is requested that modes of transportation form a line and stay in the mode of transportation at all times. No restroom facilities will be available on site, please plan accordingly.
Individuals will be contacted with their results within 3-7 business days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.