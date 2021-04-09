Winslow

Brandon L. Winslow

Just after 6 a.m. on Friday, April 9, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Missouri man after he attempted to board a plane at the Dane County Regional Airport with a loaded handgun.

TSA alerted deputies to the handgun in a bag at the security check point.

Brandon L. Winslow, 42, of Fulton, Missouri, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Winslow does not have a concealed carry permit.

