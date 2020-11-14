Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, a physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls in third through fifth grade, was awarded a $10,000 grant from American Girl’s Fund for Children — the company’s long-running philanthropy program that supports local nonprofits dedicated to enriching the lives of area children.
The grant, the largest in Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s history, supported all aspects of the Fall 2020 programming and furthered the group’s mission to help participants develop confidence, learn about building healthy relationships and managing emotions, while becoming physically and emotionally prepared to complete a 5K run. This season’s 400 participants wrapped up their eight-week fall programming with a celebratory 3.1-mile run on Nov. 7.
“This grant is remarkable, and it couldn’t have come at a more important time for our organization,” said Christine Benedict, Executive Director of Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin. “It has put us in a position to joyfully serve hundreds of local girls at a time when social, emotional, and physical support is a critical need.”
American Girl company spokesperson Julie Parks added, “Helping children grow up to be strong, smart, and confident is at the heart of what we do at American Girl. We’re pleased to support Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin in their work to inspire girls to live their best life and become positive agents of change in the community.”
Funds from the Fund for Children grant are also helping hundreds of Girls on the Run’s community volunteers engage safely and meaningfully with youth both in-person and online. All coaches are required to complete online training modules related to trauma sensitive coaching and coaching through the COVID-19 crisis.
In addition, Girls on the Run will now provide an activity journal to each participant. The journal eliminates the need to distribute materials at face-to-face practices and allows kids participating virtually to engage with the exact same prompts. The journal also includes bonus pages designed to help girls imagine, dream big, or just doodle.
Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin impacts the lives of nearly 2,000 girls each year. Through the help of generous sponsors like American Girl’s Fund for Children and individual donors, financial assistance is provided to nearly 30% of program participants each season. Girls on the Run looks forward to inspiring more girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through running. More information about how to support Girls on the Run as a donor or volunteer is available at www.girlsontherunscwi.org.
