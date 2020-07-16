The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of more people in relation to the recent fire-bombing at a downtown Madison government building late last month.
ATF and its local and state partners believe more individuals, whose images are attached with this news release, either participated in or have information related to the June 24 fire-bombing at the City County Building, located at 211 South Carrol Street.
ATF issued a reward notice shortly after the incident occurred, calling for the identification and apprehension of a man suspected of carrying out the fire-bombing. With help from the public, law enforcement was able to identify that individual. However, new details have emerged, causing authorities to seek identities of additional people who were in the downtown area in the early morning of June 24.
“We are thrilled with the amount of response we received related to our previous reward,” said Jon Ortiz, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “Now we need the public’s help to identify these five individuals. This was a dangerous incident that put a number of lives at risk. The public’s safety and their ability to call 911 for help should never be put in jeopardy. We believe these people may have information from that morning that can help us better understand what happened and who might have been involved.”
Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney added, “I applaud the continued investigation of the Dane County Jail fire-bombing by the St. Paul Division of the ATF, along with the City of Madison Police and Fire Departments. This criminal act put hundreds of adults and children at significant risk of death or injury. We need the public’s help in identifying those responsible for this thoughtless act.”
Madison Police Chief Victor Wahl said the actions in this case endangered lived and destroyed property.
“This behavior will not be tolerated by the Madison community, and I urge anyone with information about the identities of these persons of interest to step forward, so that those responsible can be held accountable,” Wahl said.
Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at www.P3Tips.com. When sharing information, provide as much detail as possible.
Information can be submitted anonymously. However, if a reward is sought, be sure to include name and contact information. Information eligible for reward must lead to the identification and confirmation or arrest and conviction of one or more of these individuals.
ATF is working in partnership with the Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.