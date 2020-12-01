On Saturday, Dec. 5th, starting at 1 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be escorted through the streets of Dane by a firetruck.

Afterward, they will be available behind the Dane Village Hall Community Center for drive-by visits. Dane Village Hall is located at 102 W. Main Street. Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items will be accepted behind Village Hall during this event to help our neighbors in need. 

This event is sponsored by the Dane Fire Department and the Lake Melvin Yacht Club.

