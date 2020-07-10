River Arts Inc. in Prairie du Sac invites area residents to attend a kids-only Paint Night event. On Friday, July 24 the studio is hosting an acrylic painting class for kids aged 8-12. Students will work step by step with instructor Jyneal Flad to create a fun painting on canvas to take home at the end of the night. The class runs from 6-7 p.m. at our studio, located at 590 Water St. in Prairie du Sac.
Parents are not required to attend — they can drop their child off at the studio and come back, or feel free to browse the gallery. Parents are not allowed in the studio. The class is $15 per student and includes all necessary supplies, including an apron.
Safety precautions will be taken to protect students and the instructor due to the coronavirus pandemic. Weather permitting, the class will be hosted outside in our green space next to the studio. If the weather does not cooperate, class will be held in the studio with each student at their own 6-foot long table. The studio is only offering seven spots in the workshop to ensure social distancing can be maintained. Face masks are required to be worn by everyone for the one-hour class.
For questions on the class, our safety precautions, or to register, please contact Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org or 608-643-5215. More information is available at www.RiverArtsInc.org.
