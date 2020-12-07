Lori Bongert, who grew up on a hog farm in Poynette, is now sharing her knowledge and making sure her fourth grade students at Rio Elementary School learn about all the different aspects of agriculture.
Bongert was recently named the Outstanding Teacher of the Year through the Ag in the Classroom program of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. Each year, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation recognizes a teacher for their efforts in educating students on the importance of agriculture. Teachers of all grade levels and subject areas, with the exclusion of certified agricultural education instructors, are eligible to apply.
“I was thrilled and very honored when I learned I won,” Bongert said.
Darlene Arneson, Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom coordinator, added, “Lori has been working closely with Columbia County’s Ag in the Classroom Program for many years with the essay contest and using our materials.”
Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program provides teachers and K-12 students with an understanding of how their food is produced. The program seeks to work within existing curriculum to provide basic information on the nation's largest industry — agriculture. Wisconsin’s Ag in the Classroom program is carried out by a network of local educators, volunteers and representatives from agricultural organizations and businesses. The goal of the program is to help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society, so that they may become citizens who support wise agricultural policies.
Recently, Bongert’s fourth-grade class virtually adopted a calf through an educational lesson series. The class will get monthly updates and learn more about the dairy industry in the process.
“I feel that it is very important for school-aged children to learn about agriculture,” Bongert said. “I want my students to know where their food comes from before it gets to the store and their plate. I educate my students about how farm animals are raised and how crops are produced and harvested. I also make it a goal for them to learn about the byproducts of different crops and all the different careers available through agriculture. Agriculture impacts everyone’s lives in many ways and I try to demonstrate that to my students.”
Bongert also invites many guest speakers into her classroom to come and share their knowledge of agriculture. In the past, she has brought local farmers to her classroom, and has helped with the commodity presentations on corn, soybeans, and honey. The Wisconsin Spudmobile, Alice in Dairyland, and Master Gardeners have all helped enhance her lessons to her students.
In addition to that, Bongert works with agricultural businesses to furnish sweet corn, cranberries and soybeans for her students to use. She previously received a grant to construct a micro-garden wagon, which the entire district uses to learn about growing plants.
“My students love learning about the growing process when they plant and harvest their own vegetables in a micro-garden wagon,” Bongert said.
She also applies for grants that allow her students to visit farms and farmers markets. She said the annual Wisconsin Farm Bureau Ag essay contest allows her to incorporate the given topic into many of her agricultural lessons.
Also to help with lessons, the Rio FFA brings a variety of farm animals to the school yard for her students to learn about and ask questions to the FFA members. However, due to COVID-19, a lot of these events and lessons that Bongert has done in the past are not currently being carried out.
Bongert has taught fourth grade at Rio Elementary for the past 11 years, teaching first grade during her first year at the school. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and her Master’s degree from National Louis University. Growing up on the hog farm, she shares her love of agriculture and her experience as Fairest of the Fair in 2002 to develop her students’ understanding of agriculture.
Bongert will now be Wisconsin’s nominee for the National Excellence in Teaching Agriculture Award and will receive a $500 sponsorship to attend the 2021 National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Des Moines, Iowa, or to use for educational resources.
For more information about Ag in the Classroom or the Outstanding Teacher Award, contact Darlene Arneson at 608-828-5644.
