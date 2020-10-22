The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has presented Alliant Energy with two awards for excellence in economic development. The awards reflect the company’s commitment to help position the communities it serves for future job growth and economic success.
Alliant Energy received a Gold Award for Partnerships with Educational Institutions for its collaboration with Beloit College. This partnership transformed the 100-year-old Blackhawk Generating Station building into a one-of-a-kind student union and recreational center called The Powerhouse. The seven-story complex is now a community asset that houses a coffee shop, conference center, theater, competition-style swimming pool, suspended 200-meter track and turf field house for football, softball, baseball, lacrosse, soccer and Ultimate Frisbee.
“We’re extremely proud to be recognized for what was truly a collaborative effort between Alliant Energy and Beloit College,” said Rob Crain, Alliant Energy’s Director of Customer Community and Economic Development in Wisconsin. “We worked together to create a 21st century use for a 20th century facility. It is inspiring to know that The Powerhouse will provide long-term benefits for students, faculty, staff and the broader community for generations to come.”
IEDC also awarded Alliant Energy’s Powering Tomorrow Email Newsletter a Bronze Award for Magazines and Newsletters. This bi-monthly communication targets site location consultants and is designed to start the conversations that eventually lead to new construction and new jobs in towns located in Alliant Energy’s service territory.
‘We have great opportunities for business attraction and expansion in Iowa and Wisconsin,” said Scott Drzycimski, Alliant Energy’s Director of Customer Community and Economic Development in Iowa. “With each edition of our email newsletter, we help site consultants learn more about the growth sites and communities we serve.”
IDEC announced the awards at their annual conference. IDEC is the largest non-profit, non-partisan membership organization that serves economic developers.
“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the very best of economic development and exemplify the ingenuity, integrity, and leadership that our profession strives for each and every day”, said 2020 IEDC Board Chair and One Columbus CEO Kenny McDonald.
These two projects are part of Alliant Energy’s purpose-driven strategy to serve its customers and build stronger communities. Visit Alliant Energy’s Powering Tomorrow website to learn how the economic development team is working to help companies power their future in Iowa and Wisconsin.
