On May 12, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hosted their inaugural Cops and Bobbers event. The main goals of the Cops and Bobbers Program are to have law enforcement build rapport with area youth while also teaching them how to fish, have fun, and get them hooked on fishing rather than drugs or crime.
Kids involved in the program were able to interact with local law enforcement officers, social workers, and other county staff members who volunteered their time to fish with the kids and begin forming positive relationships.
This year’s event ran from 4-7 p.m., where youth participants were paired with a deputy, given rides in squad cars from the Columbia County Law Enforcement Center in Portage to the Portage Boat Club on Swan Lake in Pardeeville, received some education from the DNR, and then began fishing.
The Sheriff’s Office plans to expand the Cops and Bobbers Program in 2022, as well as continue to offer more outings, educational events, and larger-sized events to increase community building. If participants from the May 12 event have suggestions for next year’s event, contact Captain Jason Kocovsky, or Deputy Chase Brock at 608-742-4166.