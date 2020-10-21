Curtis

A Columbia County Huber inmate, Kirk D. Curtis, 35, walked away from his place of employment on Wednesday, Oct. 21. He was serving a probation sentence and has previous convictions for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

He is currently on bond through Columbia County for Felony Theft and Operate a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office or Columbia County Crimestoppers.

