The University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) is proud to announce the selections for its 2020 Honorary Recognition, Distinguished Alumni, and Distinguished Service Awards.
CALS will present the Honorary Recognition Award to Mitch Breunig and Al Gunderson, its Distinguished Service Award to Elton Aberle, and its Distinguished Alumni Award to Max Rothschild and Claire Huschka Sink.
A tireless advocate for CALS and for dairy research and education at UW-Madison, Breunig (BS ’92) stays connected to the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences, CALS, and UW-Madison by participating in numerous research trials on his Sauk City farm, Mystic Valley Dairy.
Breunig has also hosted tours and events for countless student and alumni groups. Over the past five years, he has been involved in discussions on how to ensure that Wisconsin remains a world leader in the dairy industry.
During a brainstorming session in Breunig’s office, the vision of the Dairy Innovation Hub was born on a marker board. The Hub is now a joint venture supported by the Wisconsin State Legislature that provides over $8 million to fund dairy research at UW-Madison, UW-River Falls, and UW-Platteville.
Breunig is the inaugural chair of the Hub’s advisory council, providing insight, leadership, a progressive nature, and passion for both the dairy industry and CALS that will be invaluable to the Hub during its formative years.
Those winning awards are traditionally honored each fall during the Honorary Recognition Awards Banquet and Ceremony. This year, however, the event has been postponed to protect the health and safety of the honorees and their guests during the coronavirus pandemic. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
These awards are the highest honors bestowed by the college. This year marks the 111th year of the Honorary Recognition Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their professions, their communities and the university. The Distinguished Service Award, first given in 1994, recognizes meritorious service by CALS faculty and staff members. The Distinguished Alumni Award, which recognizes lifetime achievement and service, was established in 2009.
For more information about the awards and to see a list of past honorees, visit www.cals.wisc.edu/honorary/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.