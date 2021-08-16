It has been five years since the Poynette Police Department entered an agreement with the Village of Arlington to provide 360 hours of police coverage to its residents.
Poynette charges Arlington per hour based on its staff wages and other expenses. In 2020 and 2021, Poynette has charged $51 per hour for its services, but recently Village Board Trustee Steve Mueller brought the topic to the table and wondered if more should be charged, as a means of adding revenue to Poynette.
Mueller’s goal was to bring budget numbers from 50 different municipalities across the state that were of similar size to Poynette and compare costs. Mueller had 29, plus Poynette, at the time of the Aug. 9 village board meeting.
He noted that Poynette’s budget on public safety was $300,000 more than the average of the communities in his report. Budgets ranged from Kohler’s $1 million all the way down to $0 because some municipalities solely rely on service from the county.
“We need to break even, and we’re not close,” Mueller said.
Trustee Jerry Burke later said, “Unless those 50 communities are set in the same scenario, you’re never going to get apples to apples.”
According to Mueller, Poynette taxpayers are paying the police department $93.86 per hour for service.
Poynette Police Chief Eric Fischer said that when the agreement was initially brought up, he contacted the county sheriff for his thoughts, and added that covering Arlington isn’t to make money, it’s to provide those residents public safety. He said the department does get revenues on tickets and other things. When he talked with former Village Administrator Martin Shanks, the two agreed that $55/hour was a reasonable charge moving into 2022. Fisher said that the $93.86 is something Dane County won’t even charge municipalities.
The first year of the Poynette-Arlington agreement was 2017. When Poynette officers aren’t patrolling Arlington, all calls from there are forwarded to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department. For the first three years of the contract, Poynette was charging Arlington $41 per hour for coverage, resulting in nearly $15,000 per year. Poynette only patrols Arlington 10 months of the year, as January and February are not part of the contract.
Mueller noted that Arlington only budgets about $18,000 for public safety. Fisher said that’s because they have only allotted 360 hours of coverage per year from Poynette.
Mueller also questioned the replacement schedule of the three squad cars of the department. Currently, all three squad cars are on a three-year replacement cycle.
Fisher said that Poynette has three squads no matter what, whether they are in Arlington or not, and that it’s just good business to have squads that are safe. He added that Poynette’s budget is in line with other agencies of its size, and noted that Lodi has a budget closer to $1 million and its population is only 500 larger.
Trustee Jerry Burke saw a flaw in Mueller’s numbers because he had things billed to Arlington that wouldn’t even normally be billed to the county or state.
“It wouldn’t make sense for us to bill for it then,” Burke said.
Trustee Joanne DeYoung said that she understands the cost of government aspect that Mueller is trying to point out, but also noted that the police department is “here to serve the community the best way it can.”
“Looking at straight dollar amounts, it’s going to get muddy,” DeYoung said, adding that she has worked with budgets for 15 years and that numbers she can come up with could be completely different of those that Mueller has brought up.
Trustee Chris Polzer compared the situation to when the village’s tornado siren was not working, and how adamant he was on getting it fixed and hearing comments about how “you can’t put a price tag on a life.” He noted that public safety should not be seeking large revenues.
“Arlington has been a good neighbor and we should provide them a service, and not gouging them as revenue,” Polzer said. “A sheriff should not be in the business of making money, or putting a price tag on public safety.”
Polzer noted that it was good to see around $25,000 of revenue over each of the last four years from that contract. He also said that the village should make adjustments and review the contract on a yearly basis.
It was decided that President Kaschinske, Chief Fisher and Mueller will have a discussion with new administrator, Craig Malin, after he arrives in a few weeks, further breaking down the numbers.