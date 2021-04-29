As of its April 28 report, Columbia County Public Health says that just over one-third of county residents and been fully vaccinated. In its weekly update, CCPH reported that 19,042 county residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (33.1%).
Additionally, there have been 25,565 county residents who have been given at least one dose of the vaccine (44.4% of the population). Columbia County has administered 43,240 total vaccine doses.
Of the county residents aged 65 or older, 86.5% of them have received at least have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those aged 55-64, 61.8% have gotten at least one dose, and 49.1% of those aged 45-54 have received at least one dose. Of the residents aged 35-44, 44.9% have received at least one dose, while that rate is 33% for those aged 25-34. Of the 18-24-year olds, 31.2% have received at least dose, while 22.6% of 16-17-year olds have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
As of April 29, across the state, there have been 2,492,262 residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine (42.8% of Wisconsin’s population). Of the state residents aged 65 and older, 80.7% have received at least one dose. Also, 33.1% of all state residents have been fully vaccinated (1,929,913 residents).
These are the current locations in Columbia County for residents to make appointments to get a vaccine shot — Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Forward Pharmacy in Columbus, Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Prairie Ridge Columbus Hospital, Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Prairie du Sac, SSM Health Insurance Holders and all Walgreens pharmacies. Also, the Hometown Pharmacy stores in Lodi, Pardeeville, Portage, Poynette, Randolph and Rio are currently accepting appointments. Additionally, Columbia County Health and Human Services holds a weekly vaccination clinic every Thursday. Residents should check with the county at 608-742-9255 (or at www.co.columbia.wi.us) each Monday for availability.
COVID-19 cases in Columbia County
Across the 14 days since its last report, CCPH noted that there were 78 additional confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, bringing the total in the county to 5,346.
There were no deaths 538 negative cases reported from April 14-28 in the county. The total number of deaths remains at 57, while the total number of negative cases is now at 28,086.
The county has seven active investigations — down from 10 on April 14. Five of those investigations are in educational facilities, while one is in each of a long-term care facility and a non-health care workplace.
The COVID-19 activity level remains high across the county, but the COVID-19 percent positive level is low.
