Prairie du Sac’s River Arts Inc. will host an art workshop with copper on Saturday, May 22 from 1-4 p.m. Award winning artist Kami Strunsee of Timber Lane Studio will guide students through her process of creating a large, 18-inch copper feather utilizing cold-formed metal techniques.

You can finish your piece in either a rustic brown or verdigris oxidation. The end result is a beautiful singular feather mounted on a small bracket to appear as if it is floating. Just as we are all unique individuals, no two feathers are alike.

The final project size is 18 inches-by-6 inches. Class takes place at River Arts Studio, located at 590 Water St. in Prairie du Sac.

All tools and materials will be provided. Copper is sharp, but when handled carefully, is perfectly safe. However, if you find yourself a magnet for accidents, please bring a close-fitting pair of gloves (like gardening gloves). No prior experience necessary.

For more info and the link to register, visit RiverArtsInc.org or email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

