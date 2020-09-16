Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will be shining the spotlight on Wisconsin Dells in an upcoming episode. “Wisconsin Dells — Retreat. Relax. Repeat.” airs on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin and at 6:15 p.m. on WKOW TV and is now available to stream on Roku, Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, and on DiscoverWisconsin.com.
Co-host Mariah Haberman begins the show with a visit to Ishnala Supper Club. Located on Mirror Lake, Ishnala offers an escape from the hustle of downtown Wisconsin Dells combined with the fun and tradition of a Wisconsin supper club. Enjoy an old fashioned on the patio, eat one of their signature steaks or lobster tails, and take in the breathtaking view in this lively and refreshing environment.
Haberman and her sister then head to Baraboo Bluff Winery for a girls’ weekend retreat. This family-run winery boasts sweeping views of the vineyard and a friendly and accessible atmosphere for couples, families, and friends to enjoy. Haberman enjoys a wine tasting that includes a flavorful range of wines from dry to sweet and learns about the history of some Baraboo Bluff favorites. The ladies end of their tour with a stroll around the vineyard and enjoy live music and a glass of wine on the patio.
Next on their girls’ trip agenda is an afternoon of pampering at Spa Kalahari located inside Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. As a full-service spa, Spa Kalahari offers massages, manicures, facials, and exquisite services like Halotherapy. Haberman and her sister spend time in the Halotherapy room, which is said to have detoxifying and healing qualities, and enjoy the serene feel of this oasis right in the middle of the Kalahari.
For those looking to relax outdoors, the award-winning Trappers Turn Golf Club is also located at the Kalahari. This fun and challenging course was built by legendary golf course designer Roger Packard and US Open Champion Andy North and is known for its beautiful and natural landscape. Trappers Turn also includes a full-service restaurant and is open to all skill levels.
For a night out, Haberman heads to the Crystal Grand Music Theater, an iconic venue that’s been drawing some of the biggest names in music for decades. Artists from all genres including The Oak Ridge Boys, REO Speedwagon, and Styx have played in this intimate 2000-seat theater where concert-goers can get up-close to their favorite acts. For a taste of the local music scene, Haberman checks out The Keg & The Patio in downtown Wisconsin Dells. With live music every week and an open patio space for outdoor games like corn hole and a year-round ice rink, The Keg & The Patio has a friendly and upbeat atmosphere perfect family and friends to gather.
“Whether it’s a high-energy downtown experience you’re after or something a little more relaxing just outside of town, there are umpteen reasons why Wisconsin Dells is a hot spot for visitors near and far,” said Haberman. “It’s impossible not to have fun here.”
To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.