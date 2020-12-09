Gov. Tony Evers recently announced he has granted another 33 pardons to various individuals. The new 33 pardons granted brings the total of the governor’s pardons to 107 during his first two years in office.
“Here in Wisconsin, we believe in the power of second chances and the doors it can open, not only for an individual, but their family and their communities,” Evers said in a news release. “From pursuing their career goals, whether in nursing, divinity, or becoming a hunting and fishing guide, to simply finding peace of mind after making amends, a pardon opens those doors for folks to move forward.”
Evers granted pardons to the following area residents:
— Trevor Colby: He was the passenger in a fleeing vehicle 26 years ago that struck a curb before he and the driver fled on foot, after an attempted stop for illegally shining deer. Now 48 years old, Colby resides in Poynette and works in asbestos remediation. He hopes a pardon will allow him to follow his dream of being a hunting and fishing guide.
— Scott Mullikin was a teenager and experiencing housing instability when he was caught selling marijuana within 1,000 feet of a park. The offense occurred over 25 years ago. Mullikin now has worked as a machine operator since 2006 and resides in Sun Prairie with his family.
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement. Under Executive Order 30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes.
Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon. The pardon application, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions regarding the pardon process are located on the Governor’s website at www.evers.wi.gov/Pages/pardon-information.aspx.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board continues to meet virtually once a month.
