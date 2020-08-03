Walter E. Church, 37, of Merrimac was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.
Church was stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper of the DeForest Post for speeding at 12 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 on I-39/90/94 in Dane County.
During the traffic stop, the Trooper observed signs of impairment. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted. Church was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated. Church, has three prior OWI convictions, making this his 4th offense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.