Walter E. Church, 37, of Merrimac was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

Church was stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper of the DeForest Post for speeding at 12 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 on I-39/90/94 in Dane County.

During the traffic stop, the Trooper observed signs of impairment. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted. Church was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated. Church, has three prior OWI convictions, making this his 4th offense.

Load comments