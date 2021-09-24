While Poynette Police Chief Eric Fisher has seen plenty of good things throughout the small village in his 16 years with the department — including the last five as chief. A trend now being seen is anything but that.
Fisher has his department becoming more proactive in its enforcement, stopping vehicles for all kinds of violations, big and small — from having lamps and lights out, window-tinting being too dark, speeding and others.
That pro-activeness, combined with Lieutenant Adam Rogge’s background in narcotics, has led to numerous drug-related and other arrests within the village. Rogge joined the department this past January.
“Lieutenant Rogge knows what to look for in driver behavior and during field interviews,” Fisher said. “He is a huge asset, training our other officers to use proper tactics and skills. … He has the skill set and ability to talk to people to see the signs.”
Between June 1-Aug. 31, the department made 34 drug-related arrests, nine OWI arrests and two firearm-related arrests, according to a social media post.
“It’s been a lot of people from out of the area that we are catching for OWIs that are alcohol and drug related, and also narcotics,” Fisher said.
According to a separate Facebook post, on the evening of Sept. 3, a Poynette community member alerted law enforcement personnel of an impaired driver who nearly struck numerous vehicles head-on. Because of the tip, the police department was able to arrest two females from Mankato, Minnesota. A 25-year-old was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine (27.6 grams), possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescriptions and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 47-year-old was taken in for an OWI and operating after revocation.
“We’ve never gotten that in my 16 years here,” Fisher said of the 27.6 grams of meth. “We’re still only getting a fraction.”
Are the drugs just passing through the village, or is Poynette the beginning or ending point?
“I think it’s close to 50/50,” Fisher said. “We have gotten arrests on locals.”
One such case was on Aug. 30, when a 26-year-old Poynette woman was taken into custody for possession of Psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. It was the largest volume of mushrooms Fisher has seen in the village as well.
“There’s all different types (of drugs) coming in. It’s a variety, and we’re not used to seeing that. … It’s eye-opening.”
There’s also worry with seeing that many arrests in a short amount of time.
“It’s extremely concerning,” Fisher said. I’ve talked with the (Columbia County) Sheriff (Roger Brandner), and he noted it’s a lot of meth, which is something we haven’t had a problem with in the past. It goes in phases. First it was marijuana, then heroin and fentanyl, and now it’s meth — which is cheaper and more accessible.”
It’s not just drugs either, as there were a few cases in which the department confiscated guns. One case was on Aug. 23, where a 28-year-old Mauston man was taken into custody for felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping, possession of marijuana, operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
“Our focus, 100%, is if it’s not legal, we’re charging either a municipal citation or a criminal charge,” Fisher said.
Fisher said that with each drug-related arrest, it shows him what the department has been missing over the years.
“We always knew we were missing about 90-95% of it,” Fisher said, adding that officers are restricted with how far they can search because of laws. Officers need consent or other legal cause to search vehicles. “When we get a big bust, it also shows us how much we’re losing.”
Fisher knows that Poynette isn’t the only community seeing a rise in drug activity either.
“This solidifies how bad it is in every community,” Fisher said. “Narcotics enforcement is one of the most difficult things. You can never eliminate them (narcotics) because there’s too much money involved.”
Lt. Rogge credits all community members who alert the department of suspicious activity.
The Poynette Police Department encourages residents to anonymously reach out regarding any information on criminal activity by calling its department at (608) 635-2588, or the Columbia County Crime Stoppers at (800) 293-8477.
“As a county, we have to work together,” Fisher said. “If the drugs aren’t meant for Poynette, then it’s Portage, or Columbus, or somewhere else. Every community has the same goal of reducing drugs so they don’t get into the schools. … The access is easy to Milwaukee, Madison or Chicago. It’s not hard to get something illegal if you really want it.”