It’s tradition that the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club hosts an Election Day spaghetti dinner. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the thought was perhaps it would not be a reality this year. However, Optimist member Carol May and Brandon Bolar, manager of the Riviera Bowl and Pizzeria, put their heads together and the dinner is now on the calendar.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, from 4:30-7 p.m., the dinner will be at Riviera Bowl and Pizzeria, located at 51 Polk St. in Sauk City. The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread knots and individually wrapped desserts made by Optimist members. The price is $10 for adults and $18 for a family meal, which will feed 2-3 people.
The proceeds will help fund the four Sauk Prairie Optimist Club scholarships that are part of the Dollars for Scholars program at Sauk Prairie High School, which provides scholarships to graduating seniors.
The dinner will be drive-through style. Vehicles should enter at the north end of Ace Hardware, where orders will be taken and payments made. Orders will then be relayed by walkie-talkie to the Riviera kitchen. Next, vehicles will be routed by friendly guides to the food pick-up point on the south side of the “Riv,” where your meals will be brought to your car by face-masked Optimist members wearing gloves. Then you can depart to go eat your delicious dinner/s.
In-person orders only. Orders will not be taken over the phone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.