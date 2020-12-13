During these unprecedented times we have faced this year, the Poynette Boy Scout Troop 68 is encouraging the community to come together and sing how joyful they are for what they have and what they have overcome.
The troop is sponsoring an opportunity to allow the Poynette community to come together and sing, laugh, and of course indulge in some hot cocoa.
The event will be held at Pauquette Park on Sunday, Dec. 20. There will be hot cocoa, a bonfire, and popcorn. There will also be singing of holiday carols along with ice skating and broomball (weather permitting). Social distancing and masks are recommended if attending.
“This year has been filled with much uncertainty, but one constant for me is I try to be joyful for what I have.” said Heather Snyder, Committee Chair of Troop 68. “I love Poynette. Growing up in a larger city, I was not blessed with the closeness we have in Poynette. We are truly fortunate to live in a wonderful, loving community. Let’s share our support for each other by embracing everyone’s joys ... we have made it through 2020 together.”
Poynette Boy Scout Troop 68 are young men from the Poynette School District ages 11-18. These young men focus on working to develop their skills of cooking with a dutch oven, leadership, and independence. Some of the boys’ favorite activities during the year include summer camp, Rambo weekend, bike trips, canoe trips, and tours through local caves.
Please contact James Nelson at 608-617-6983 if your son is interested in becoming a member of Boy Scouts Troop 68.
