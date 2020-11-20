A total of 12 area nonprofit organizations have recently received community grants totaling $24,000 from Alliant Energy’s Foundation.
“The services and programs our nonprofit partners provide are needed now more than ever,” said Julie Bauer, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “We are proud to support these organizations through our grants program. The entire community benefits when we work together and find creative opportunities that help make life better for others.”
The grants fund projects in four key areas, which resonate with Alliant Energy’s core values — hunger and housing, workforce readiness, environmental stewardship, and diversity, safety and well-being.
These community grants are among 139 awarded by Alliant Energy’s Foundation for the fall grant cycle, totaling over $345,000.
The grant recipients are as follows:
— Richfield Rural Fire Department (Arpin), $500 for gas detection meters;
— Kids Ranch Inc. (Baraboo), $1,500 for Childhood Literacy Program;
— Riverland Conservancy Inc. (Merrimac), $3,000 for Merrimac Preserve Operation Fresh Start Restoration;
— Kickapoo Valley Association (Ontario), $1,500 for flood warning system;
— Wyocena Helping Hands Food Pantry (Pardeeville), $2,000 for COVID-19 expenses;
— Summer Outdoor Adventure Club Inc. (Reedsburg), $1,000 for Bike Shop;
— Ferry Bluff Eagle Council (Sauk City), $3,000 for Bald Eagle Watch Days 2021;
— Compass Learning Center (Tomah), $1,500 for Compass Learning Center;
— Faith in Action Volunteers of Monroe County Inc. (Tomah), $1,500 for senior safety;
— Inspire Sheboygan County (Tomah), $2,000 for Inspire virtual career events for Tomah School District;
— Tomah Rotary Foundation (Tomah), $5,000 for Rotary Music Park;
— Saratoga EMS Association Inc. (Wisconsin Rapids), $1,500 for South Wood County Firefighter Rehabilitation Project
In 2020, Alliant Energy’s Foundation provided over $895,000 to 376 organizations through its Community Grants Program. In addition, its annual Drive Out Hunger event generated $385,000 for seven food banks — enough to purchase more than one million meals for local families.
Grants and donations are funded solely by Alliant Energy shareowners.
