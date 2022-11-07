A dedication ceremony for the Great Sauk State Trail mural (L-R): John McAuliffe MD, Valerie McAuliffe, Lisa Pickarts, Candace Huebner, Lynette Theis, Sara Shackleton, Stan Theis, James Slattery MD, Brett Kirner, Gehren Rall, Peter van der Hagen, Susan Poff, Anne Brickl, Bernie Poff, Shawn Lerch, Todd Wuerger, Alan Wildman, Jonathan Cody, Joe LaCour, Lisa Theis, Sue Ann Schwanke, Lea Culver, Nate Keiser, Matt Joyce and Ken Carlson.
On September 21, a prominent mural on the Great Sauk State Trail was formally dedicated.
The Sauk Prairie Healthcare board of directors, along with the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation board, committed the funds for Phase 2 of the Great Sauk State Trail, which qualified the project for the mural.
Lindsey Giese, executive director of River Arts, Inc. and a board member of the Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail, coordinated the project.
Foundation Executive Director Todd Wuerger, commenting at the ceremony, said, “It took a long time and a lot of effort to get to this day. The idea for a mural started in 2019, and both the hospital and Foundation boards were supportive...Then the real fun began—what would we want this mural to depict? Again, in keeping with our theme, we wanted the mural to celebrate healthy lifestyles—good food, exercise and getting outdoors in our beautiful region. That’s a lot to include in one mural.”