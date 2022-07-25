Wisconsin had 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 24, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Harvesting of small grains was well underway across much of the State.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 5 percent very short, 20 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 7 percent very short, 19 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Corn silking was 33 percent, 6 days behind last year and 3 days behind the 5-year average. Corn condition was 79 percent good to excellent statewide, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Soybeans blooming was 65 percent, 1 week behind last year but even with the average. Soybeans setting pods was 26 percent, 1 week behind last year and 1 day behind the average. Soybean condition was 79 percent good to excellent, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Oats headed was at 95 percent, 9 days behind last year and 3 days behind the average. Oats coloring was at 73 percent, 3 days behind last year but 1 day ahead of the average. Oat harvested for grain was 9 percent, 4 days behind last year but 1 day ahead of the average. Oat condition was 81 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Potatoes harvested was at 5 percent, even with last year but 2 days ahead of the average. Potato condition was 98 percent good to excellent, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat coloring was at 97 percent, 5 days behind last year but 1 day ahead of the average. Winter wheat harvested for grain was 26 percent, 5 days behind last year. Winter wheat condition was rated 85 percent good to excellent statewide, down 1 percentage point from last week.
The second cutting of alfalfa was reported at 90 percent complete, 2 days behind last year but 6 days ahead of the average. The third cutting of alfalfa was 13 percent complete, 5 days behind last year. All hay condition was reported 81 percent good to excellent condition, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 72 percent good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from last week.