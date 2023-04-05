A DeForest man stood mute at an arraignment hearing in Columbia County Circuit Court on Wednesday, with the case of domestic sexual assault and intimidation of a victim now scheduled for trial in August.
Ty J. Gruenenfelder, 35, of DeForest, is charged with second degree attempted sexual assault, domestic abuse with the use of a dangerous weapon, and felony intimidation of a victim as a repeated offense.
That case dates beck to October 2021, with charges formally filed in July 2022. According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 2 a Poynette police officer was called to a local village home where over the previous night, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, the woman said that Gruenenfelder had held her down and attempted for force himself on her.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman said that she was able to wiggle herself free, at which point he took her phone and attempted to leave with it. When she tried to stop him from taking the phone, he reportedly picked up an empty liquor bottle--consumed by him earlier--and threatened to use it as a weapon.
About a month later, the victim reported to police that she had received a handwritten note from Gruenenfelder suggesting that she recant her statement as a misunderstanding.
In the criminal complaint, the District Attorney highlighted Gruenenfelder’s previous convictions: child abuse, recklessly causing harm as a repeat offense and criminal damage to property as domestic abuse in 2019 and early 2021.
Following his initial court appearance in July 2022, a $1,000 cash bond was set for his release, which was then posted in the following weeks.
He is next scheduled to appear in court for an Aug. 10 plea hearing, with trial set for Aug. 24.