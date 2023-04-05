Columbia County Circuit Court in Portage
A DeForest man stood mute at an arraignment hearing in Columbia County Circuit Court on Wednesday, with the case of domestic sexual assault and intimidation of a victim now scheduled for trial in August.

Ty J. Gruenenfelder, 35, of DeForest, is charged with second degree attempted sexual assault, domestic abuse with the use of a dangerous weapon, and felony intimidation of a victim as a repeated offense.