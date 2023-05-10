School vouchers

Taxpayer-funded vouchers make eligible families better able to afford a private school education, but students who are LGBTQ+ or have disabilities lose rights they would have in the public school system. 

 Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch

In 2022, the two Fox Valley Lutheran High School students were a few months from graduating when they got called into the dean’s office.

The accomplished, well-respected students were facing expulsion — not for cheating or breaking the law, but because administrators suspected the young women of dating.