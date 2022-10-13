For the 100th year, communities across the United States will mark Fire Prevention week Oct. 9-15. The National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) has sponsored the observance since 1922. With a different theme each year, the week provides an opportunity to educate the public about fire prevention and safety.
According to the NFPA’s website, fire prevention week followed one of the most destructive fires in U.S. history.
“Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land,” the NFPA website notes.
In communities across the nation, firefighters visit schools to teach children about how to stay safe in a fire. The campaign is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” and includes information about actions one can take in the event of a home fire.
“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” the NFPA site notes.
The campaign includes information for families on creating an escape plan and an action plan. For more information, visit the website at https://www.nfpa.org.