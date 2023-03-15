An Indiana man was arrested after a traffic stop on I-39 in Dekorra resulted in the discovery of a half pound of cocaine, and thousands of dollars.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Andrew Hollice Barrett, of New Carlisle, Indiana, was stopped for speeding on Interstate-39/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra.
The sergeant who made the stop reported that there was a strong smell of cologne from several feet from the vehicle and Barrett appeared to be acting suspiciously. A K9 officer was brought on the scene and the vehicle was searched with officers finding a glass pipe, a baggie of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cocaine residue.
Officers reported also finding a gallon-size bag bag with what would later be weighed as 236g, or over a half of a pound, of cocaine. The officers also found $2,174 in cash and two weapons: an expandable baton and a blackjack.
When Barrett was allowed to make a phone call, an officer noted that Barrett explained to the person on the other end of the line that he had marijuana and "a large amount of drugs," in the car.
At his initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court, Barrett was ordered to be held on a $10,000 cash bond, and scheduled to next appear in court for an April 24 hearing.
While the other charges of marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon, are all misdemeanors, the charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine in an amount over 40 years carries a potential sentence of up to 40 years in prison.