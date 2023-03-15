Andrew Hollice Barrett Intake Photo

An Indiana man was arrested after a traffic stop on I-39 in Dekorra resulted in the discovery of a half pound of cocaine, and thousands of dollars.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Andrew Hollice Barrett, of New Carlisle, Indiana, was stopped for speeding on Interstate-39/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra.