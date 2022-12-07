On Monday morning a West Allis man was sentenced to life in prison after entering a no-contest plea to one count of first-degree intentional homicide for the 2019 murder of a Leeds man.
Jason Kijewski, 45, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on Monday for sentencing, following a Nov. 23 plea hearing. Judge W. Andrew Voigt sentenced Kijewski to a single life sentence, with eligibility for parole in 30 years, following any additional prison sentences.
On the evening of Sept. 27, 2019, 35-year-old Keith Wolf was at his rural home in the Town of Leeds with his wife and daughter, when the couple heard a noise somewhere in the house. Wolf retrieved a pistol and investigated the noise coming from the basement. Shortly after, Wolf’s wife told authorities, she heard someone yell, and then a gunshot. When she looked down from the top of the stairs, Wolf was lying on his back at the bottom.
Following investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Kijewski was identified as a suspect and later arrested for what Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner described as a “random homicide” resulting from an attempted armed burglary.
Kijewski is currently serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery for an incident in Juneau Count the day after the shooting.