Student researcher finds hibernating bears

One of the student researchers from UW-Stevens Point looks and listens for signs of cubs in an active bear den.

 Photo by Cheri Schultz

With bright sunshine to provide at least the appearance of warmth, single digit temperatures didn’t phase us much. Hand and foot warmers took the edge off, too, as did the brisk pace set by college students from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point’s (UWSP) Wisconsin Black Bear Project.

The students weren’t following a designated trail, instead they were following the faint beeps of a radio collar worn by a female black bear in her den.