Moss and bliss

Research also shows that people tend not to ruminate on the bad stuff that causes anxiety while in nature, especially when gazing softly at something like this beautiful moss. 

 Photo by Emily Stone

Author’s Note: This article was originally published during the first week of April 2021. I think it’s a testament to how late spring is coming this year that the mood feels the same one month later in 2023.

Inhaling deeply, I looked out across the sunny expanse of frozen lake. Squeezing my shoulder blades together, I corrected my computer-hunched posture and felt tension release from the muscles. A vigorous gale tossed through the treetops, but here, on the leeward shore, I felt only a hint of breeze on my cheek. With another deep breath, I began to turn to leave, but an oak leaf caught my eye.