Red-bellied woodpecker

Red-bellied woodpeckers may use our bird feeders to help them survived extra-cold days as they move north even faster than winter warms. 

 Photo by Larry Stone

On a sunny afternoon at the end of October, I motored slowly out the gravel driveway of the Forest Lodge Estate. I was smiling to myself about wonderful discussions and progress made at the Natural Connections Writing Workshop (you’ve recently read two essays by students of that workshop!) when a flash of color caught my eye. The bright red head and finely barred back was unmistakable: a red-bellied woodpecker!

I’m very familiar with this medium-sized woodpecker from growing up in Iowa. They frequented the feeders at our house in the middle of a restored prairie, and their high-pitched squawky call echoed from the nearby forest. As a middle schooler, their calls reminded me of the distinctive laugh of a certain cute boy in my class. Sometimes hearing it still makes me laugh!