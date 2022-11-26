JoAnn Malek is a long-time Museum member and a recent participant in the Natural Connections Writing Workshop. JoAnn has graciously fine-tuned an essay that she drafted during that class. It touches on realities we all must face at some point—for ourselves and our loved ones—and I’m excited to share it with you this week. —Emily Stone

I am a November child. The bare bones of empty trees have always fascinated me.