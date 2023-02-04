Crust at the Sea Caves

Cryptobiotic crust is the community of tiny living things who glue together the surface of some soils. The lichens and mosses here are gripping on to sand grains eroded from the cliffs above the sea caves in the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.

 Photo by Emily Stone

Sand scuffed under my boots as I hiked up and out of the river bottom. The desert stream we’d eaten lunch near was running high after winter rains near Sedona, AZ. As we climbed, the chill I’d felt while sitting dissipated, and I paused to take off a layer. Hiking in a tank top in January was quite a treat.

“Check it out!” I exclaimed, as the patterns on the steep bank next to the trail caught my eye while I stuffed my long sleeves in my pack. Pausing and looking down is often a recipe for spotting something fun, and this time was no different.