Anne was a student in both my Natural Connections writing workshop last winter, and my Master Naturalist training this spring. Here she combines both of those experiences to share with you her newfound excitement for the mesic forest! –Emily Stone.

Speechless, my eyes traveled upward from the sparkling pool at the base of Morgan Falls to the lush, green canopy, and back down to the soft, green mosses carpeting patches of the forest floor. A multitude of ferns and plants rustled gently in the breeze as I moved away from the rushing water into the peaceful embrace of the mesic forest. Surrounded by greenery in every direction, sound was muffled, dampened by the thickness and density of foliage. This place felt primeval, evoking visions of an ancient time before humans walked the earth.