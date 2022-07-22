Margaret Benton unpacks groceries

Margaret Benton, 48, unloads groceries obtained from the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, at her home in Sun Prairie, Wis., on April 9, 2022. The mother of eight children, Benton has relied both on FoodShare, Wisconsin’s government food assistance program, and on charitable organizations such as food pantries for many years. While she understands some people feel stigma for using food assistance, Benton has never been ashamed. “This is why our community has stuff like this,” she says, “to help us in times of need.”

 Photo by: Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Margaret Benton has held many roles since she moved to Wisconsin nearly 20 years ago.

With eight children — two living at home and others who live close to her house in Sun Prairie — Benton, 48, juggles motherhood with three jobs. She works as a cashier at T.J. Maxx, a bistro hostess at the East Madison Marriott Hotel and a social services specialist at Tellurian Behavioral Health.