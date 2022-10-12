In a vote of five-to-one, the Poynette Village Board approved a resolution, moving forward with a new Tax Increment District.
A final vote, conservatively months in the making, was taken at the Poynette Village Board's Oct. 10 meeting, moving forward with a plan for historic development and expansion of the village's tax base.
The resolution was in part introduced by municipal advisor for Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, Lisa Trebatoski, whose firm has been involved in the development and presentation the proposal, and laid out spreadsheets including expected cash flow for the village.
Trebatoski showed the board a chart of years and projected property value in the district: "The value added, you're looking at almost $101 million in that left column, and then the increment value that is going to be generated is $38 million, and of that you have about $35 million from that Westridge Development."
Construction is due to take place between 2022 and 2032, she explained.
"The reason for the TID is to provide incentive and help fund infrastructure in that Westridge Development as well as other projects you have identified in the plan throughout the district, as well as that half-mile radius outside the district."
The primary financial risk to the village, as Trebatoski explained, would be to move forward with new projects before the increment financing is in place.
The process of informing the board and the public on the complexities of of Tax Increment Financing and Tax Increment Districts dates back to at least the end of July when Village Administrator Craig Malin was the featured speaker of a special meeting to explain the terms in general and how they would apply to the village specifically.
The Tax Increment District, which uses tax breaks for incentives for development, is expected to close in 17 years, in 2041, at which point the district property would revert back to standard taxable property, presumably at a substantially higher value, bringing greater revenue to the village.
After several questions from Trustee Steve Mueller, Board President Diana Kaschinske asked if there were any more questions, with no takers.
"I think that each and every one of us reviewed this knowing that tonight we would be in front of you," said Kaschinske.
Mueller had one more question, based on an interpretation of Trebatoski's comments of when the village could responsibly start spending on new project: "It looks like between the money rolled back to the developer--$8 million and $10 million in financing--should we wait until we have $18 million before we actually start spending?"
"You're only doing a percentage of the increment back to the developer, so it's not 100%," said Trebatoski, clarifying a description that the "developer will get paid first" as meaning that it is "a percentage of the increment."
In the final roll call vote, each member responded "yes," with Mueller responding, "as presented, no."