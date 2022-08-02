Poynette Police Chief Adam Rogge holds a press conference at the Poynette Village Hall, with Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal and Poynette Police Officer Ron Spurbeck to update media on the case of a 7-year-old Poynette girl who was shot in the leg by a handgun in the hands of a boy under the age of 10.
Poynette Police Chief Adam Rogge and Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal held a press conference on Tuesday morning to speak on the case of a 7-year-old Poynette girl that was shot in the leg by another child on July 30.
Rogge was particular about which details were to be released, he explained to media representatives at the Poynette Village Hall, out of consideration that the case involved minors and was also still under investigation.
Rogge began with a prepared statement outlining the facts of the case in which Poynette Police were dispatched to a multi-family dwelling on the 200-block of West Seward Street where a 7-year-old sustained a "non-life threatening" gunshot injury to the leg from a Sig Sauer P320 handgun.
The responding officer performed first aid on the girl, and the gun was secured, according to Rogge. The girl was then taken by Poynette EMS to a nearby Medflight and flown to a nearby hospital.
Subsequent investigation determined that the gun was fired by a young boy, under the age of 10, and at about 6:30 p.m. police took 20-year-old Andrew Scott Long, of Poynette, into custody in connection to the incident. Long was then held in Columbia County Jail on two possible charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor leaving or storing a loaded firearm near a child.
Long has since posted bond and is scheduled for an Aug. 17 initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court.
"The Columbia County District Attorney has not determined what, if any charges will be issued, and Andrew remains innocent until proven guilty," Rogge told reporters. "This investigation is still active and ongoing."
Before taking questions, Rogge pointed to an array of gun locks on display next to him.
"Let's be proactive, most police agencies across the state have a gun lock program that any citizen can come in and request, so let's utilize that resource and be proactive and protect our children and family members."
Yaskal then spoke, explaining that the charge on which Long was arrested is a misdemeanor "and he did post bond as allowed by law."
As the investigation is ongoing, according to Yaskal, the District Attorney's Office has not yet received reports or an investigation summary from the Poynette Police Department, though expects them before Aug. 17.
"I remind you again, as Chief Rogge said, that he has not been charged with anything yet, although he does have a court date on August 17," said Yaskal.
When asked, Yaskal was unwilling to specify the age of the boy in the case, except to say that he was under the age of 10, and further, citing privacy, was unwilling to clarify the relationship between the boy and the girl, but said that they did not live at the residence where the incident happened.
Long lived at the residence, with the initial call made by a neighbor, according to responding Officer Ron Spurbeck who took questions. Spurbeck was also unwilling, for privacy reasons, to say what Long's relationship was to the children.
Rogge returned to the dais to address further questions, saying, "As I stated, this is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate--but we're not guaranteeing it, but based on preliminary investigation--we will be referring additional charges on this case."
According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the two leading causes of death among children ages 1 to 19, over the past 20 years, has been motor vehicle crashes and firearm-related injury. The rate of annual deaths due to motor vehicle crashes steadily declined between 1999 and 2013, then leveling off.
Conversely, the number of child firearm-related deaths were relatively steady between 1999 and 2013, then trending upward. In 2020 firearm-related injuries became the leading cause of death among American children. According to the 2020 Johns Hopkins Public Health Year in Review, in Wisconsin there were 717 gun deaths that year, with 59 deaths among children ages 1 to 19.