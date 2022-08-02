Poynette Police Chief Adam Rogge and Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal held a press conference on Tuesday morning to speak on the case of a 7-year-old Poynette girl that was shot in the leg by another child on July 30.

Rogge was particular about which details were to be released, he explained to media representatives at the Poynette Village Hall, out of consideration that the case involved minors and was also still under investigation.