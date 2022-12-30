A Dec. 27 welfare check by Columbia County Sheriff's deputies resulted in a Poynette man being charged with misdemeanor repeated domestic abuse and felony intimidation of a victim.
Jeffrey Matthews, who had turned 41 that day, was arrested and charged with the three counts in Columbia County Circuit Court in an initial appearance the following day.
The incident, according to court documents, began with Columbia County Sheriff's deputies dispatched to a domestic situation in the Town of Dekorra. At the scene, a woman reported that Matthews had been drinking, and in such cases, she said she is prepared to leave in the event he becomes violent.
In an ensuing dispute, the woman reported, Matthews had thrown a phone at her, which hit her, and told her, "if you call the cops, you will pay for it."
At the residence, a responding sergeant reported Matthews had been sitting next to an open bottle of blackberry brandy. According to the complaint, Matthews admitted there had been a disagreement.
The court filing also noted that within the previous 10 years, Matthews also had convictions with imposed or waived domestic abuse-related modifications in two other cases.
One case involved an incident in July 2021 involving a nearly identical situation, resulting in a plea of no contest to one count of misdemeanor domestic disorderly conduct, although a repeater enhancer was dropped in sentencing.
The other case stemmed from a March 2019 arrest in which he was accused of telling the victim he would punch that person in the head and, "leave knuckle imprints until the day [they] die." That case also resulted in a plea of no contest.
Matthews is scheduled to next appear in court for a March 22 hearing.