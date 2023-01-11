A Poynette man was placed on five years probation on Tuesday after entering pleas to charges of eluding police and domestic disorderly conduct stemming from an incident involving a high-speed chase in October 2021.
Damian Dilley, 28, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 10, having been charged with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, felony eluding an officer, misdemeanor domestic battery, and misdemeanor domestic disorderly conduct.
On Sept. 15 Dilley entered pleas of no contest to the charges of eluding and domestic disorderly conduct.
The case resulted from an Oct. 9, 2021 incident, in which a Columbia County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the Town of Wyocena. The deputy recognized Dilley's truck on the road and proceeded to stop him in Pardeeville.
Dilley reportedly pulled over and got out of his truck, swearing at the deputy and telling him he had no reason to pull Dilley over, then getting back in his truck and driving away. The deputy then pursued Dilley through Pardeeville, Wyocena, Lowville, and Dekorra, at speeds up to 99 mph.
Nearly 16 miles later, Dilley stopped and then refused to exit his truck until the deputy threatened to send in a dog to get Dilley, at which point Dilley surrendered and was taken into custody.
On Tuesday District Attorney Brenda Yaskal requested conditional jail time for Dilley, explaining that there appeared to be little room for confusion that Dilley knew what he was doing at the time. Dilley had previously been on probation and that he was, at the time, already free on a signature bond in an April 2020 domestic abuse case.
"He clearly knew that law enforcement had attempted to pull him over, because he stopped, he had a conversation with them, and then he drove away," said Yaskal. "He drove more than 40 mph over the speed limit, he drove into a ditch to avoid a tire deflation device, and eventually pulled into a driveway."
After arguments from defense attorney Mark Lawton, in which it was pointed out that Dilley had been participating in addiction and mental health counseling for the past year, Dilley spoke on his own behalf. Dilley reiterated his work on getting sober in the meantime and having taken responsibility for the situation.
Judge Troy Cross in his summary disputed one point from Dilley, in which he said he "took responsibility for everything."
"That's now entirely accurate," said Cross, "because the battery was dismissed. You didn't take any responsibility for that."
Cross explained that regardless of any heightened emotions at the time, his actions with his significant other were criminal and part of why he was there, compounded by endangering himself and anyone who had been in the area at the time.
"Why you did that, I've got no clue," said Cross. "That's quite dangerous. You're doing whatever you can to get away from the police and I cannot comprehend what you were thinking at that particular moment, because they already stopped you, they already knew who you were, it was inevitable they were going to find you at some point."
Taking into consideration a favorable assessment from the Department of Corrections in not recommending a prison sentence, Cross withheld sentencing, placing him on probation for a total of five years with 90 days in jail.
Dilley's jail time was scheduled to start on March 3. Dilley is also scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 12 in a felony child abuse case based on an incident on Jan. 2, 2022.