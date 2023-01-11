Columbia County Circuit Court in Portage
A Poynette man was placed on five years probation on Tuesday after entering pleas to charges of eluding police and domestic disorderly conduct stemming from an incident involving a high-speed chase in October 2021.

Damian Dilley, 28, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 10, having been charged with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, felony eluding an officer, misdemeanor domestic battery, and misdemeanor domestic disorderly conduct.