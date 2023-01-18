Seventh grader Alaina Bartnick, with her mother, Jody Bartnick, face the students in the stands of the Poynette Middle School at a Friday assembly after Alaina was presented the Presidential Service Award for donating over 100 hours of volunteer time over the past year.
At a Jan. 13 assembly, one girl received recognition in front of the Poynette Middle School, not just for work well done, but for her hard work doing good.
Seventh grader Alaina Bartnick was presented with the Presidential Service Award, including a medal and certificate signed by President Joe Biden, recognizing her community service over the past year. The award is given to nominated members of volunteer groups for performing a remarkable amount of volunteer service within 12 months. In Bartnick’s case, she was aware of the award as she moved toward a goal of 100 hours.
“Last year I really got into volunteering and I got a lot of enjoyment out of it,” said the 12-year-old Bartnick in an interview after receiving the award, “and I really like babysitting, so that is how I got a lot of hours.”
Nearly half of the volunteer hours were through the Middle School group No Name Volunteers, headed by School Counselor Gabrielle Morton, who tells members at the beginning of each school year about the award, advising interested students to pursue volunteering outside of school and to keep a log of hours. Morton started No Name Volunteers about 21 years ago, in her second year at the school.
“We’ve made the no-sew fleece blankets and donated those to Hope House in Baraboo,” said Morton, “we do stuff around the school, like pick up garbage off the playground, make bulletin boards, we’ve done kindness activities like making kindness rocks and hid them around, we’ve chalked kind sayings on school grounds.”
Due to time constraints and limitations on transportation, it is difficult for the group to get to work off school grounds. One of the more requested service projects is playing with dogs and cats with the Humane Society, which unfortunately is a more complicated process than it might seem at the outset. And although they have recurring projects, Morton said that she is always open to recommendations and brainstorms with the students.
“They really like baking,” said Morton. “Every year we bake Thanksgiving muffins for the teachers and the school staff and they love that. Basically anything–they just want to be helpful.”
Over the summer Bartnick reached her goal and that fall, she showed Morton her hours, and then after the paperwork was filed, it was a matter of waiting for the award to arrive.
Days before the assembly, Morton explained that she had the award and the certificate right behind her desk, but couldn’t lead on to anything with Bartnick.
“She’s asked me, ‘Has it come yet?’” said Morton. “And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t know, it’s still taking a really long time,’ when really I have it right here.”
At home the ruse continued as her parents, Jody and Scot Bartnick, found out about the award so they could be there for the presentation, according to Bartnick’s mother, Jody.
“So she was really vigilant in trying to reach that goal,” she said. “She did a lot of things through school volunteering, but also on her own time.”
Jody Bartnick ran off a short list of activities including offering free babysitting, coaching with Stronghold Jiu Jitsu in DeForest where she is also a competitive student, and working with the Poynette Middle School’s Hope Squad. on anti-bullying and suicide prevention campaigns.
“She just has a really big heart and was really committed to doing this and wants to be part of lots of different things,” said Bartnick’s mother, who explained that Alaina, though only being 12, is someone she looks up to as a strong female.
“Alaina sets her alarm for 5:30. And she has always been a mature, disciplined, communicative person,” she said. “And she is very helpful at home. She cooks dinner at home sometimes for us and for her brother. She’s just kind of that person that you know will take care of things.”
When it came time for the assembly, Bartnick’s parents, along with her grandparents and 10-year-old brother, went to the Middle School Office as a Friday afternoon assembly was starting, then being led through the halls to the gym, to a corner next to the bleachers where Alaina wouldn’t see them.
At the end of the assembly, Alaina was asked to come down from her seat to center court, where she was given her certificate and medal, with her family coming up to meet her with hugs and flowers.
Having received her award and seen what was planned, she said that the preceding now made more sense.
“I knew that the letter and the medal were coming, but I had zero idea about the assembly,” she said.
In 2018 another Poynette Middle Schooler received a similar surprise, as 8th grader Alli Ripp, also then a member of the No Name Volunteers, received the award.