At a Jan. 13 assembly, one girl received recognition in front of the Poynette Middle School, not just for work well done, but for her hard work doing good.

Seventh grader Alaina Bartnick was presented with the Presidential Service Award, including a medal and certificate signed by President Joe Biden, recognizing her community service over the past year. The award is given to nominated members of volunteer groups for performing a remarkable amount of volunteer service within 12 months. In Bartnick’s case, she was aware of the award as she moved toward a goal of 100 hours.