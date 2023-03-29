A Poynette traffic stop on Tuesday morning resulted in a man and a woman being taken into custody for a handful of likely drug charges.
At about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a Poynette police officer made a traffic stop based on a suspected seatbelt violation, according to a statement released by Police Chief Adam Rogge.
When the officer reportedly noted evidence of drug use a K9 officer was requested from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Following a search by the dog, Alysia Copeland, 35, of Poynette, and Andrew Knox, 47, of Brooklyn, WI, were taken into custody.
Copeland was arrested on suspicion of possession of 13.4 g of fentanyl, 5.4 g of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation. Knox was booked for possession with intent to deliver 30.8 g of methamphetamine, possession of 6.8 g of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in a certain place (Columbia County Jail), and probation violation.
In December 2021 Copeland entered a plea of no contest to domestic battery and placed on three years probation, with requirements including completion of substance abuse counseling.
In January Knox entered pleas of no contest to possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana as a second or subsequent offense and was placed on three years probation.