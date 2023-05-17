Poynette Police Officer Ron Spurbeck speaks to the Poynette Village Board, in their March meeting, asking for support in developing a School Resource Officer program with the Poynette School District. The arrangement was contingent on passage of the school district's April referendum, which did succeed with voters.
The Poynette School District, in tandem with the Village of Poynette, are gearing up for the unveiling of a Student Resource Officer program pending approval of paperwork by legal representatives.
At the Poynette School District's May 15 Board of Education meeting, during the board's curriculum committee report board member Jody Bartnick explained that the committee had reviewed the SRO job description.
Later in the meeting District Administrator Jerome Pritzl gave the board an overview of the status of the project, which is now pending approval from the Poynette Police Department.
"We'll leave our Chief of Police and School Resource Officer to review that," said Pritzl, "but right now the official memorandum of understanding is being reviewed by the village's legal counsel, and we're close to being done."
Responding to a question from a board member as to whether the SRO would constitute a full position, or part of an officer's position, Pritzl clarified that it would be a full-time officer, with an initial two-year contract, who would be on campus. "And that would be his job on school days."
The district is looking to cover the majority of the cost of that officer, roughly $60,000, Pritzl explained, with variables of how that position would be funded, a possibility being to use Fund 80 public service funds, which if available, would ease budgeting for the district.
On March 27 the Poynette Village Board was given a presentation on the program by Police Chief Adam Rogge, Poynette parent and DeForest Police Officer Lt. Bob Berg, who oversees similar programming in that village, and Officer Ron Spurbeck, who expressed his enthusiasm for the assignment, pending approval.