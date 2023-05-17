Poynette Police Officer Spurbeck pitches for SRO program
Poynette Police Officer Ron Spurbeck speaks to the Poynette Village Board, in their March meeting, asking for support in developing a School Resource Officer program with the Poynette School District. The arrangement was contingent on passage of the school district's April referendum, which did succeed with voters.

The Poynette School District, in tandem with the Village of Poynette, are gearing up for the unveiling of a Student Resource Officer program pending approval of paperwork by legal representatives.

At the Poynette School District's May 15 Board of Education meeting, during the board's curriculum committee report board member Jody Bartnick explained that the committee had reviewed the SRO job description.