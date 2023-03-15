A Wisconsin Dells woman is facing up to 25 years in prison after being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Poynette.
Amanda A DiDomenico made an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court on March 8, charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and illegally obtaining a prescription.
The charges stem from an incident on the morning of March 2, according to the criminal complaint, when at about 10 a.m. a Poynette police officer made a traffic stop, pulling over a vehicle that was speeding in addition to having a cracked windshield and a cracked window.
When the officer approached the vehicle on Highway 51, there was reportedly only a single driver, whereas the officer noted that several people in the vehicle earlier on Kent Road. The driver, 35-year-old Ty Gruenenfelder, of DeForest, reportedly told the officer that three people had exited the car while briefly stopped in a parking lot.
The three passengers, DiDomenico, Corinna Vatine, 26, of Rhinelander, and Bradley Tackett, 29, of Reedsburg, were located walking on Highway 51.
When officers searched DiDomenico's purse, they reportedly found two bags of methamphetamine totaling 5.7g, along with 15g of fentanyl, 13 pills of an anti-depressant-sedative, and 7 pills of anti-anxiety medication. DiDomenico was also carrying $1,095 in cash.
According to the complaint, DiDomenico told the officer that she sells enough to support her own addiction.
Vatine was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of obstructing an officer, and Tackett was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. Gruenenfelder was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
In court DiDomenico was ordered to be held on $250 cash bond and scheduled to next appear for an April 25 return hearing.