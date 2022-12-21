U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Sauk Prairie Healthcare as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy). This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their doctors, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare earned a High Performing designation in recognition of maternity care as measured by factors such as newborn complication rates.
“We have an amazing team in our Birth Center. Their care, compassion, and focus on safety makes for an unforgettable experience for every family they care for,” said Shawn Lerch, Sauk Prairie Healthcare CEO. “I’m so happy to see our team recognized for the high-quality care they provide.”
U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide high-quality labor & delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies for its 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Fewer than half of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey received a High Performing designation.
“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby to the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that has earned a High Performing designation may be a good option for parents, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider.”