U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Sauk Prairie Healthcare as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy). This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their doctors, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care.