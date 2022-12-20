A 31-year-old Windsor man has been sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for vehicular homicide resulting from the 2020 death of a Waupun woman.
Derek Koepke appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on the afternoon of Dec. 16 having entered a guilty plea to one count of felony vehicular homicide, carrying a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
The hearing was an emotional procedure with seating on one side of the courtroom largely filled with friends and family of Carol Vander Woude, who died on July 12, 2020 after being struck by a Honda Civic while riding a bicycle on County Highway B, just east of Rio. The driver of the car, Koepke, was charged the following April with vehicular homicide by use with a controlled substance.
At the scene of the crash, according to court documents, a Columbia County deputy asked Koepke if he had been drinking, to which Koepke explained that he had last drank three White Claws between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. the night before and had used "a little marijuana."
According to the criminal complaint, Koepke told officers that he had driven around a corner and "[Vander Woude] was just there," and that he had swerved to miss her, but that it only made the collision worse.
In court, Judge W. Andrew Voigt noted that he had received six letters on the behalf of Koepke, as well as four written victim impact statements. In addition, prior to arguments, attendees stood up to speak primarily to the character of Vander Woude. Four people spoke, include Vander Woude's sister who described as a person, "who loved everyone, even if it hurt her."
Assistant District Attorney Jordan Lippert pointed out that the State Legislature had created a "presumptive minimum" sentence of five years, barring a "compelling reason" to impose a sentence below that. Lippert described the incident as a "grievous crime" although it marked Koepke's first interaction with the court system in any way.
Nonetheless, the court was obligated to, Lippert argued, "impose a sentence with some deterring effect."
Defense attorney Teuta Jonuzi argued that the situation did constitute a compelling reason for a sentence of two and a half years in prison followed by supervision.
"As noted in the letter from his counselor, he was suffering from anxiety and depression and he was self-medicating," said Jonuzi, going on to point out that Koepke not only cooperated with authorities, but was the one who called 9-1-1. Although charges of vehicular homicide are not uncommon, Jonuzi said, "many don't stick around." Koepke's intention from the beginning of the case, she explained, has been to accept responsibility.
Given the opportunity to speak for himself, Koepke read a prepared statement in which he began by apologizing to the Vander Woude family, saying that he would likely be haunted for the rest of his life. He described the crash as an accident and that he simply did not see Vander Woude, but, he also conceded, there was THC in his system at the time.
In handing down the sentence, Voigt said that he wouldn't pretend that he could imagine being in the shoes of anyone involved in the case.
"The pain, the confusion, and the anger, is all very real," said Voigt. "And there is nothing I can do to fix that."
That the case involved the death of a person unquestionably changed the gravity of the situation, Voigt explained, though arguably, if it had not been Vander Woude, it could easily have been someone else, or Koepke himself.
Although Voigt said that he believed Koepke's statement that the crash was the most traumatic moment of his life, he also argued that there was a room of people that could say the same thing, and that his loss pales in comparison to their loss of connection to a loved one.
If he had given a sentence of two and a half year, Voigt surmised that Koepke would likely serve less than that before release, which "would be an affront," to the seriousness of the situation, but that they did not need to go beyond the presumed minimum with five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.
"If you take nothing from this it is that her example should ring truer for you than the rest of us," Voigt said referring to Vander Woude's past challenges with addiction before becoming an addiction counselor. "But you have to pay your debt to society first."