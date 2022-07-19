The general consensus was that a successful Hazardous Material training exercise was accomplished in and around Poynette Village Hall on July 14.
Sergeant Nathan Stillings with the 54th WMD (Weapons of Mass Destruction) Civil Support Team of Wisconsin’s National Guard led the training, complete with a fictional storyline and full suspect background.
The days events were all highlighted in a Master Events and Scenario List provided by Stillings.
The day began around 7 a.m. when a package that sat outside Village Hall was picked up by Village Clerk Natalie Megow. She opened the package, addressed to the Village President, which released a mysterious white powder — a set of anti-theft chemical deterrent vials also planned to break, per the storyline, releasing a small amount of chloropicrin in the room.
Poynette Police Chief Adam Rogge said the small village was very lucky to be able to host the training exercise.
“Training like this doesn’t happen often, and for Poynette to be selected, was a big deal,” Rogge said. “Nathan got the ball rolling. He reached out to me and (Fire/EMS Chief) Cam (Radewan).”
In his near two decades of law enforcement background, Rogge said he has never been a part of an exercise of this magnitude. He said it further benefits the Poynette agencies.
“This is a once in a lifetime experience,” Rogge said. “You don’t usually get all these entities in one location.”
He added it was a great way to build connections between the various state and federal agencies.
The overall goal of the exercise was to “conduct a HazMat/WMD exercise between the 54th CST and partner agencies, with all additional support provided by partner agencies. The approach should be slow and methodical to focus on improvement on processes and coordination with partner agencies.”
No prior preparation was to be done by anyone participating as to allow for a realistic response for all. The training was the perfect time to ask questions, so that if this type of scenario actually presents itself, all are ready. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, as well as the FBI also participated in the training exercise.
In the Poynette scenario, Megow was to suffer from respiratory distress, watering eyes and nausea. A 911 call was made, with the Poynette Police Department being first on scene, followed shortly by the Poynette-Dekorra Fire and EMS departments.
The Poynette PD’s main objective was to secure a perimeter around Village Hall so there are no issues when the other agencies arrive.
The package was from an individual upset with the recent progress of a regional solar development. The package was a threat to the Village President to stop the progress of the project. If compliance was not made, further attacks were threatened.
Calls were made to the Portage Hazmat and Madison/Milwaukee Hazmat squads, but both were deemed unavailable. The Civil Support team then arrived on scene mid-morning.
Two pairs of CST members then entered the building in full Haz-Mat suits to try and figure out exactly what the attackers substances were. During the first team exercise, there was also a “man down” scenario, as one CST member would suffer heat-related injuries and collapse from headache, nausea, incoherent speech, dizziness, high body temperature, excessive sweating and difficulty standing. Since the individual was responsive to water/ice and cooling, he was allowed to return to the building after a rest and recovery period.
The second pair of CST members would then enter for the exercise, and neither would fall ill.
After each team exited, members of the local fire and EMS department helped to safely and securely decontaminate each CST individual.
Also as part of the scenario, tracking down the fictional suspect was also completed.
A similar HazMat training exercise was conducted in DeForest in March.
