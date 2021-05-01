Recently, Lodi Middle School announced its third term honor roll for students who achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher. The honor roll has three levels — Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 GPA), Honors (3.5-3.99 GPA) and High Honors (4.0 GPA). The following is a list of the honor roll students:
EIGHTH GRADE
High Honors — Izabeth Bahe, Ava Ballweg, Vivian Beld, Madison Berry, Robert Boisen, Mayah Bonafield, Michael Cahalane, Addison Crane, Braedon Dorshorst, Dakota Franklin, Jadyn Hellenbrand, Natalie Hellenbrand, Alexander Jackson, Ezekiel Jackson, Isabella Johnson, Zion Kurtz, Karla Lara Rodriguez, Samantha Leatherberry, Tyler Oberling, Tessa Pertzborn, Summer Rake, Jackson Rentmeister, Caleb Rotzoll, Brianne Schmelling, Blake Simpson, Tatum Tatro, Catherine Zajicek
Honors — Kaden Ballweg, Addison Bell, Grant Beyer, Lexie Birchler, Cyan Erickson, Preston Follis, Bailey Franklin, Marek Fredericks, Adrianna Gonzalez, Kaydeen Hall, Easton Hensen, Sadie Koenig, Josephine Lincoln, Caleb Lord, Grace Morgan, Brett Nesbit, Tony Omosebi, Nicholas Rentmeister, Lucas Ripp, Alexandra Rudnytsky, Kathryn Schilling, Elijah Schneider, Sydney Simpson, Connor Skrum, Chase Stanek, Keegan Taylor, Abigail Wagner, Isabell Wipperfurth
Honorable Mention — Landon Best, Jace Buchanan, Gracie Burkholder, Sabriyya Chaplin, Benjamin Crary, Brooklyn Dahl, Audrey Dallman, Cameron Dominick, Jonah Giese, Harlie Gjavenis, Olivia Heyroth, Kristiana Hinzmann, Kyle Hoffman, Hayden Johnson, Samuel Jones, Natalie Kelley, Griffen Kleist, Matthew Lincicum, Caleb Lister, Deanna Loewenhagen, Dylan Ness, Kaylie Nichols, Amber Norland, Michael O’Mara, Dakota Pierquet, Shelby Ripp, Trent Skalitzky, Jamie Skrum, Bentley Smith, Christa Statz, Hayden Tadysak, Cameron Thistle, Ayden Trimble, Cameron Tritt, Amy Wenger, Addison Woolley, Mason Yates
SEVENTH GRADE
High Honors — Makayla Burmester, Brielle Burros, Gracie Clary, Norah Gruel, Noelle Haak, Katherine Hall, Alfredo Hernandez, Oscar Johnston, Elise Krumpen, Andrew Lembcke, Briahna Lund, Braydon Newcomb, Brody Ripp, Giselle Roekle, Whitney Schoenberg, Rowan Skarda, Megan Smith, Bailey Stark, Ava Stephens, Faith Wetzel, Olivia Woodburn, Adysen Young
Honors — Sawyer Baron, William Bercher, Finnigan Berg, Riley Browne, Mikayla Dachel, Natalie detert, Mason Edgerly, Fayth Hesselberg, Sophia Himes, Henry Homuth, Maya Houdek, Zander Kellogg, Grayson Koeppen, Kyle Kurt, Marah Lane, Charlotte Leu, Nathan Lichucki, Chase Maas, Hallie Nolden, Taylor Reese, Scarlett Reppen, Simon Ricks, Flor Salto, Trenton Schlender, Annika Smith, Skyla Strangeway, Noah Streit, Mia Walstad, Madalynn Weber, Rylie Wilcox
Honorable Mention — Sophia Andrews, Lexie Bishop, Karrell Branch, Alexander Breunig, Ashton Clemens, Olivia Homewood, Chase Hunter, Trevor Kutz, Alannah Moen, Luke Nesheim, Isaac Prosek, Lucas Rehlinger, Caden Ripp, Darla Ripp, Sabrina Schmidt, Sydney Schroeder, Theo Traeder, Misael Valencia, Kholton Watters, Natalie Wheeler, Ethan Winter
SIXTH GRADE
High Honors — Avalyn Albrecht, Ella Austin-Nash, Zoey Bahe, Jaylin Breunig, Ella Carter, Emery Crane, Owen Dorshorst, Dougal Edwards, Baylee Errthum, Riley Follis, Mark Gilles, Atticus Hill, Harrison Keyeski, Natalie Kieffer, Olivia King, Mikko LaMere, Alyssa Larrabee, Aubrey Lord, Makenna Miklas, Logan Neumaier, Finley O’Conner, Marley Redell, Brenna Richardson, Nathan Robbins, Emily TenBarge, Eli Truettner, Joie Varney, Colton Waller
Honors — Devyn Brown, Jaylee Busser, Bryer Caves, Shaun Clemens, Jade Dulmes, Ellie Fahey, Katherine Frey, Taylen Graf, McKenna Griffis, Vivian Groeschl, Jacey Heinzmann, Olivia Hocking, Jackson Ladwig, Easton Leatherberry, Logan Leistico, Zoe Licht, Aidan McMahon, Trevor Meinking, Jayden Millin, Jesse Munson, Maijesa Ostrander, Vincent Puccio, Sadie Ratto, Walker Sievers, Collin Stevenson, Alyson Stratton, Joshua Tatro, Jaxson Trickle, James Walsh, Brock Wendt
Honorable Mention — Benjamin Brisky, Austin Browne, Clarissa Buss, Keira Cartwright, Cyrus Clemens, Cade Crary, Kylie Doyle, Gabrielle Endres, Jayden Felton, Caleb Hellenbrand, Jillian Hellenbrand, Melanie Hellenbrand, Ace Hoffmann, Drake Mollner, Hannah Mueller, Ava Rolfe, Bryce Schafer, Kale Schneider, Reece Schreiber, Emma Smith, Tycen Stuhr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.