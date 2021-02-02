State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor has proclaimed the month of February 2021 as “Career and Technical Education Month” in Wisconsin, to recognize the impact that CTE programs have in preparing students for a wide range of careers.
“Career and technical education provides students opportunities to gain the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed for lifelong success, and produces a workforce ready for our state’s businesses and industries,” Stanford Taylor said in a news release. “This month, we recognize all those who make career and technical education possible in our state, and urge our communities to support these unique programs and the positive results they have.”
During the 2019-20 school year, 64% of high school juniors and seniors took at least one CTE course, while 30% took multiple courses in a career pathway, most frequently in technology and engineering, business and information technology, and family and consumer sciences accounting.
Throughout February, Wisconsin schools will celebrate Career and Technical Education Month with several events and recognition weeks, highlighting the importance of such programs. Stanford Taylor will also visit virtually with CTE students at Arcadia High School, and several Career and Technical Student Organizations during the month.
For more information on Career and Technical Education in Wisconsin, visit the DPI’s website at at www.dpi.wi.gov/cte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.