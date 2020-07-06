Members of the Lodi High School Art Club received their year end awards at a make-shift ceremony at Reach Out Lodi on June 26. Pictured are, from left, front row, Lacey Brooks, Anna Hoffman, Michelle McMahon and Emily Alcantara; back row, Julia Wiessing, Emma Heller, LHS art teacher Whitney Robarge, Chloe Errthum and Thea Collins. Not pictured, but also receiving awards were Lauren Wolf, Morgan McNeil, Keesha Thomas and Melissa Burmeister.