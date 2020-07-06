Despite an unpredicted ending to the school year, the Lodi Art Club was able to honor 12 Lodi High School art students with its yearly scholarship awards.
In an abrupt meeting outside of Reach Out Lodi on June 26, the 12 students received various monetary awards based on their artwork submissions this year. In past years all students display their artwork at Reach Out Lodi for a few weeks, which culminates in an awards ceremony and reception, where the family of each student is invited.
“Although students could not display their work at Reach Out Lodi this year, the Art Club was still generous enough to allow students to create artist websites,” LHS art teacher Whitney Robarge said. “Art Club members spent a lot of time reviewing the participant's work and granted 12 scholarships.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students displayed their work online and other members of the art club voted on their favorites.
“I was impressed with all of the artwork,” Art Club Chairperson LuAnn Spuda said to the eight girls at the make-shift ceremony. She added that she wished good luck to the leaving seniors in all of their future endeavors and wished good luck next year to the girls who will be seniors.
“Overall, the LHS Art Club had a fantastic and successful year, despite an abrupt end to their show season,” Robarge said.
The LHS Art Club placed first in its Visual Art Classic Regional, where the 12 students created both on-site and long-term projects, Robarge said. The students were judged and scored for their art, critical thinking performance and quiz bowl competition. With the state event at the University of Wisconsin canceled, the organization judged based on the regional. The LHS Art Club earned second place in the state.
Of the 12 award winners this year, 10 were seniors — Emily Alcantara, Thea Collins, Chloe Errthum, Lauren Wolf, Emma Heller, Morgan McNeil, Julia Wiessing, Melissa Burmeister, Keesha Thomas and Lacey Brooks. Alcantara was this year’s top winner, receiving $250, while Collins was second and earned $200. Errthum and Wolf each received $100, while Heller and McNeil were both awarded $50. Wiessing, Burmeister, Thomas and Brooks each received $25.
A pair of juniors also won awards — Anna Hoffman and Michelle McMahon. Both were awarded $25 this year.
Also in the past, the awards given to high students had been scholarships toward college the following year, but it wasn’t just seniors winning awards and some of the scholarships weren’t able to be used. So the Art Club switched to Visa gift cards, so the students could spend the money on “whatever art projects they have going on,” according to Spuda.
Spuda estimates that recently, the Art Club gives out about $900-$1,000 in awards each year. The Art Club has been around for more than 50 years and its mission is to “grow the art in our community and promote art education.” Part of that is providing scholarships to students in the Lodi schools to continue their art education.
Spuda noted that having 12 high school members win awards this year was on the low side, adding that in the past, there has been more than 20 award winners in one year. When Robarge was hired as a teacher, things have grown from just a couple of students each year, to more than 20 in those past years.
In addition to the awards handed out June 26, the high school art club students received other honors.
Hoffmann and McMahon were selected for the Artistic Discovery Competition, sponsored by the U.S House of Representatives, which recognizes and encourages artistic talent in the nation and Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District. McMahon took first place in the district for her piece, “Beneath the Surface.” She won a trip to Washington, D.C. to attend the awards ceremony. McMahon’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
Hoffmann placed second for her piece, “Perception Beyond Sight”, which will hang in the office of Congressman Glenn Grothman in Washington.
“A few other seniors received awards and scholarships for their artwork this school year as well,” Robarge said.
Errthum received the Portage Center of the Arts Scholarship and Collins received Best of Show for her ceramic work at the 4-H Art Foundation Show. Wolf was selected to represent the state of Wisconsin for her painting, “Buddy and Ruth,” at the National Art Convention in Minnesota this past spring, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
The club is hoping for even more success during the 2020-21 school year.
“The club is a long standing member of the community and were always looking for new members,” LeAnn said, adding that those interested can read more about the club on its Facebook page.
